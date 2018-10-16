Driver killed after car crosses over SR 37 median, collides with semi

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A driver is dead after crossing over the median and colliding with a semi while traveling on SR 37 in Johnson County.

Police began investigating the crash around 6:45 a.m. An officer was in the area running radar when a driver stopped him and said he saw an accident.

The witness said a car was traveling northbound and crossed over the median into the southbound lanes. It then went under a semi.

When police arrived at the scene, the car was mangled beyond recognition. The driver of the car was pronounced dead. Toxicology results will help determine whether he or she was under the influence.

The driver of the semi showed no signs of intoxication.

SB 37 is closed from Olive Branch Road to Stones Crossing.