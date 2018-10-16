Cold air pouring into central Indiana as temperatures remain below normal

Posted 6:28 am, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:44AM, October 16, 2018

High pressure is settling in and cold air is widespread.  We won't have any relief, either.  Temperatures will stay below average for at least the next week; some models suggest staying below average through the end of the month.

A coat is definitely needed for kids at the bus stop.  Little ones will need a hat and gloves.  All the sunshine and southwesterly breeze won't even get us back to normal with highs stuck in the 50s.

A Freeze Warning is shown in light blue and the Frost Advisory in the darker blue.  Bring in plants Tuesday morning to save them from damage.  A hard freeze is 28° and only isolated places will actually drop to that this week.

Coat and sunglasses are in the Emoji Forecast for Tuesday!

With clouds southeast Tuesday evening, look for a beautiful sunset.  Tag us in photos!

