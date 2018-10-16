Cold air pouring into central Indiana as temperatures remain below normal

High pressure is settling in and cold air is widespread. We won't have any relief, either. Temperatures will stay below average for at least the next week; some models suggest staying below average through the end of the month.
A coat is definitely needed for kids at the bus stop. Little ones will need a hat and gloves. All the sunshine and southwesterly breeze won't even get us back to normal with highs stuck in the 50s.
A Freeze Warning is shown in light blue and the Frost Advisory in the darker blue. Bring in plants Tuesday morning to save them from damage. A hard freeze is 28° and only isolated places will actually drop to that this week.
Coat and sunglasses are in the Emoji Forecast for Tuesday!
With clouds southeast Tuesday evening, look for a beautiful sunset. Tag us in photos!