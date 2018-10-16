Art class at Riley Hospital for Children combines creativity and coping for parents

Posted 11:12 am, October 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a lesson in creativity and coping! An art class at Riley Hospital for Children is taught for both patients fighting life-threatening illnesses and their parents.

These classes give parents a welcome respite from the stress of having a child who's very sick.

"We focus a lot on the patients here at Riley which is an important part of our job.  But it's important to give time to the parents who at bedside providing care to our patients daily,” said Cassie Dobbs.

For parents like Miranda Cunningham, the art therapy provided support when she needed it most.

Her daughter Mia was in Riley for five months following a premature birth. The classes were often the only time Miranda left her baby's side.

The class is set up for non-artists with templates and simple materials. It's not about creating a masterpiece; it’s about creating a memory.

"They don't have to be artists to come and do it. They get something that's successful at the end. They actually take something they can be proud of,” Dobbs said.

