Another chilly night for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Brace yourself for another chilly night. A weak cold front will move across the state overnight but we will stay dry. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning and highs will be a little warmer on Wednesday with highs back in the 50s.

Expect a mainly dry week with our next chance for rain arriving Friday night through Saturday. Depending on how much moisture is left in the atmosphere, we may even see a few flurries Saturday night.

This will be a chilly week with highs in the 50s through Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

Highs have been in the 50s for the past six days.

Rain will develop Friday night.

Rain is likely Saturday morning.

We’ll stay cool through the weekend.

Halloween is just two weeks away.