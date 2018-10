× Anderson police: Man struck, killed Tuesday night

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Anderson are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed Tuesday night.

Just before 7:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Rangeline and Mounds roads on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say a 43-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver was not reportedly arrested or impaired.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.