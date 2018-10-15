Thieves steal cargo trailer with collection of music equipment worth $30,000 inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thieves pulled the plug on an Indianapolis band by stealing a cargo trailer with tens of thousands of dollars of music equipment inside.

The theft took place over the weekend on Indy’s east side near English and Shadeland. The crooks cut the paddle lock and discarded it in the street, then unhooked and stole a trailer from the back of the victim’s pickup truck.

“It’s like they stole part of my life. It’s ridiculous,” said Bob Bilyeu.

Bob says the missing equipment includes power amps, a mixing board, speakers, mics, wires and instruments.

“It had everything that a band could ever need to play music,” said Bilyeu.

Bilyeu plays bass with a group called the Stone Creek Band. He estimates the stolen equipment is worth at least $30,000, but adds that with his physical disabilities, the music means more to him than the money.

“I’m totally disabled. I can’t work. The only thing I can do is go out and play music to help me out a little bit,” said Bilyeu.

The stolen white trailer has black gorilla tape across the front, and while it’s a long shot, Bob just hopes whoever stole his trailer and music equipment brings it back.

“I’d love them to have a change of heart and I wake up and find my trailer sitting here. That would be the greatest thing in the world for me,” said Bilyeu.

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Bilyeu says he would also be willing to put up a cash reward.