Supreme Court asked to review Indiana abortion law

Posted 11:26 am, October 15, 2018, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments over a law that bars women from having an abortion based on gender, race or disability.

The law was signed in 2016 when Vice President Mike Pence was Indiana governor. But federal courts have blocked it, saying it violates a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.

Attorney General Curtis Hill on Friday asked the Supreme Court to take the case. He acknowledged a right to abortion but says it’s “not a right to decide which child to bear.”

Ken Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says Indiana’s petition is an attempt to infringe on the right to abortion.

The law also requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. That section also was blocked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.