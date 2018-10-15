× Rain exiting; much colder nights ahead

Patchy fog Monday AM; especially north of Indy. We had rain early Monday morning but nothing more than drizzle beyond 7am. Clouds will linger a few hours but late afternoon will feature at least filtered sunshine. Highs will be close to where we woke up this morning, in those low 50s. Prepare yourself: Nearly a twenty degree difference between Monday and Tuesday mornings. We’ll wake up around freezing Tuesday morning which means patchy frost is possible. The air will also be MUCH drier with dew points into the 30s and not rebounding until Saturday. Protect your plants! Sensitive vegetation could die Monday night. Temps will stay far below the mid 60s average all week long. By Sunday we’re struggling to hit 50 and tracking flurries nearby. It’ll be worth watching to see if we can get flurries in Central Indiana.