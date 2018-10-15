× Police: 2-year-old boy in Grant County accidentally shot by 3-year-old brother

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A two-year-old boy is at Riley after he was accidentally shot by his three-year-old brothers, police say.

At around 11:00 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and ISP were dispatched to the 4200 block of Creston Drive on the report of an accidental discharge.

When they arrived, they found a two-year-old boy who had been shot in the right shoulder while standing in the living room. The bullet reportedly exited the child and was lodged in a wall.

The child was driven to Riley and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the mother and father are being cooperative and the case remains under investigation.