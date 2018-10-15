Peru man accused of rape, kidnapping arrested in North Carolina

Posted 3:30 pm, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, October 15, 2018

Dustin Day (Mug shot from a previous arrest)

PERU, Ind.– Police in North Carolina arrested a Peru, Indiana man accused of rape and kidnapping.

Dustin Day, 35, was arrested on Matt-Neal Road in Norwood, North Carolina on Friday.

Police say their investigation into Day started on Aug. 7, when a Tippecanoe County woman reported Day raped her in Cass County.

The victim told police on Aug. 6, Day entered her car uninvited and was armed with a handgun. He allegedly drove the victim to a rural area and raped her before holding her against her will for about 17 hours.

Day faces preliminary rape and kidnapping charges.

