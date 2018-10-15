× ‘Pamper Her Pink’ spa day put on by Colts, Indiana organizations to fight breast cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several Indiana organizations are coming together to support those impacted by breast cancer.

The focus is right in the title. It’s called Pamper Her Pink. It’s a day set aside for breast cancer fighters and survivors to focus on themselves.

Pamper Her Pink is a partnership program with the Indianapolis Colts, Ashley HomeStore, Tyler Mason Salon and Spa and Harry & Izzy’s.

Ten women from across the state were chosen to spend the afternoon relaxing at the spa. These women were nominated by their family, friends and co-workers.

We spoke with Jennifer Ulsomer. She’s a 5-year cancer survivor. Ulsomer said, it’s important to take time to focus on you. “I’m used to being the behind the scenes person but doing things like this for other people, so it was fun to have this opportunity to do something for myself,” said Ulsomer.

Pamper Her Pink started in 2012. After the women had a relaxing day at the spa, they headed over to Lucas Oil Stadium. That’s where they had a VIP tour. Then, the ladies enjoyed a dinner with some Colts players.

Tammie Baker is the Owner of Tyler Mason Salon and Spa. This is the seventh year the salon has participated in this program. She said, it’s an honor to be a part of this special day and listen to these women’s stories.

Baker said, “Everyone who works here has a servant’s heart and to give it to these deserving women, just a couple hours out of their day, it means the absolute world to us. It really does.”

If you would like to learn more about the NFL’s efforts with the American Cancer Society visit Colts.com/CrucialCatch.