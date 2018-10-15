Pacers lock up Myles Turner with reported four-year, $80M contract extension

Posted 3:55 pm, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:08PM, October 15, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers dunks against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have locked up big man Myles Turner on a new four-year contract extension, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Turner has established himself as one of the best interior defenders in the game, coming off a career-high 2.1 blocks per game.

He’s had an impressive preseason and gives GM Kevin Pritchard peace of mind knowing his core is now locked up for awhile.

The former 11th pick out of Texas will hope to help propel Indiana into a top 3 seed in the east this upcoming season.

