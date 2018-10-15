Pacers lock up Myles Turner with four-year, $72M contract extension

Posted 3:55 pm, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05PM, October 15, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers dunks against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have signed 22-year-old Myles Turner to a contract extension.

Team officials made the announcement Monday but declined to provide details of the deal. It is a four-year deal worth $72 million, espn.com reported.

A message was left by The Associated Press with Turner’s listed agent.

The signing means Indiana will have two key players — Turner and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo — under contract for the next three seasons.

Turner was taken No. 11 overall in the 2015 NBA draft and finished third in the league with 1.82 blocks last season. He also averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

In a statement issued by the team, Turner said he is “excited to build here in Indiana.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.