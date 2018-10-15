× Mayor’s 2019 $1.2B budget sails through city-council

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 24-0 vote sailed Mayor Hogsett’s third city budget past the city-council unanimously on Monday night.

His highest budget as mayor features increasing money for public safety and infrastructure while cutting or freezing spending in most other areas.

The city will spend $126 million on transportation infrastructure, up from $98 million in 2018, next year.

With all of Indy’s pothole problems this year, the spending will pay for road improvements across most council districts.

As Indianapolis is currently outpacing its 2018 record murder rate, Hogsett’s budget aims increase IMPD’s officer count to 1,743 officers by the end of next year. That’s up from 1,712 which were budgeted this year. $700 million is allotted to improve public safety.

This comes at a cities like Seattle have tried to lure IMPD officers away from the Circle City.

This was Hogsett’s first budget to pass unanimously; 2017’s was a 18-7 vote and last year’s was 21-2.

Mayor Hogsett’s office sent the following statement after it passed:

“Last year, a broad bipartisan majority of the City-County Council passed the first balanced budget our city had seen in years. Tonight, thanks to the strength of our local economy and the support of the entire city-county council, we have once again passed a budget that increases neighborhood investment and prioritizes taxpayer-friendly policies over partisanship. The 2019 budget fully funds two new IMPD recruit classes, increases investment in community-based violence reduction strategies, and funds $126 million in road, bridge, and sidewalk infrastructure projects next year. Further, the Council has helped launch the Indy Achieves initiative, which will ensure that every Marion County resident has the high-quality degree or credential they need to compete in a 21st Century economy. I value President Vop Osili’s leadership, as well as the thoughtful deliberation shown by caucus leaders and committee chairs over the last two months. Indianapolis residents should applaud the votes cast by each and every city-county councillor, who continue to show that we work best when we work together.”

Indianapolis City-County Council President Osili sent to following message after the budget passed: