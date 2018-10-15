South Carolina man accused of shooting his cousin over salt and vinegar potato chips

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina man is accused of shooting his cousin after a dispute over potato chips.

The Post and Courier reported that Ryan Dean Langdale, 19, of Colleton County, S.C., faces charges of attempted murder, using a firearm in a violent crime and obstructing justice.

The suspect allegedly shot and injured the 17-year-old victim Sept. 29 at a home after the suspect warned him not to eat his salt and vinegar potato chips.

“Do not touch my chips, or I’ll shoot you,” Langdale said, according to the victim’s account in a sheriff’s incident report.

The suspect was jailed under a $55,000 bond. Deputies said he originally told them his cousin accidentally shot himself.

