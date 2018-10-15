× Investigation into IndyCar model’s murder in Atlanta remains unsolved

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – An IndyCar model was driving to work last week when she veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into three other cars. When she arrived at the hospital, doctors realized she had been shot in the neck.

Her spinal cord was severed, causing “catastrophic brain damage,” a family member told FOX5.

Now detectives are trying to determine where that bullet came from.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was an aspiring model. She spent time on the IndyCar circuit touring with Andretti Autosport /James Hinchcliffe’s car and Matthew Brabham’s Indy Lights car.

She had just moved to Atlanta from SoCal with her boyfriend to further pursue her modeling career.

She picked up a job at a dentist’s office and was on her way to work Monday, October 8 around 7 a.m. when the shooting took place, FOX5 reports.

Her family, still in California, flew to Grady Hospital in Atlanta which is where they made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

The Clayton County Police Department released surveillance video from various angles just seconds before the crash. They specifically want to speak with the driver of a white SUV and the driver of a gray sedan that is seen passing Kelsey’s vehicle as it is traveling in the lanes of oncoming traffic.

Police are trying to determine whether the shooting was random or the result of road rage, but at this time there are no leads.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Kelsey’s family pay for funeral expenses.