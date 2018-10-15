× Freeze Warning Tuesday morning for central Indiana

Brace yourself for a chilly night. Most of the state is under a Freeze Warning and areas from Sullivan to Bloomington to Greensburg are under a Frost Advisory from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Low temperatures will fall in the low 30s by morning and for most of the state the growing and allergy seasons will officially end tonight. The combination of clear skies, light winds and cool air will bring the cool down.

Highs will be a little warmer on Tuesday with highs back in the 50s.

This will be a chilly week with highs in the 50s through Saturday and then cooler behind our next cold front on Sunday.

Expect a mainly dry week with our next chance for rain arriving Friday night through Saturday.

Most of the state is under a Freeze Warning overnight.

A Frost Advisory is in effect over southern Indiana.

Low will fall to near freezing overnight.

This is the time of year for frost and freezing temperatures.

We’ll have a dry Friday with a chance for rain Friday night.

Rain is likely through Saturday.

We’ll have a dry Sunday.

Highs will be in the 40s Sunday.