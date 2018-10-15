Family of 6 displaced after SUV plows through home on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family of six was displaced from their home on the east side of Indianapolis after an SUV left the roadway and plowed through their living room.

IFD was called to the home in the 2700 block of Saturn Drive just after 9:15 a.m.

Witnesses told police that a woman was driving at a high rate of speed when her SUV left the road. She drove through 4 yards and trees before crashing into the house.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. It is unclear at this time whether the driver will face any repercussions.