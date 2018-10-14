Shooting at Blackburn Terrace leaves man in critical condition

Posted 8:24 pm, October 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting tonight at Blackburn Terrace on the near northeast side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 7:14 p.m. Police say the victim was meeting with with someone when he was shot. Officers are unsure why the victim was meeting with someone at Blackburn Terrace. The suspect is at-large, and EMS transported the victim to Eskenazi.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information.

