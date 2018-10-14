INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Papa Roux closed its doors for good Saturday. Hundreds of people came to eat at the east side staple one last time. It's been open for 11 years.
Papa Roux closes doors for final time
-
Cajun restaurant Papa Roux closing doors for good
-
Papa John’s possible new logo drops the apostrophe
-
3 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting of pizza delivery man
-
Former Papa John’s CEO admits to using racial slur during conference call
-
Purdue drops name of Papa John’s founder
-
-
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Trump ‘problematic’ for NFL
-
Court docs shed new light on murder of Papa John’s delivery driver
-
Papa John’s founder seeks court help in battle with company
-
Ball State board of trustees votes to remove name of Papa John’s founder from institute, return money
-
Bear trying to enter Connecticut liquor store gets locked out
-
-
Thief beats store clerk with hammer during robbery in Marion
-
Man found guilty of shooting at Michigan teen who asked for directions
-
Bedford man diagnosed with hep-A has been in and out of the hospital for weeks