× Indianapolis karate teacher’s black belt stolen during car break-in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – A karate teacher is heartbroken after her black belt was stolen from her locked car in downtown Indianapolis. The thief broke the window and took Olivia Roney’s work bag with it inside.

Roney said it probably happened early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. She was devastated when she saw the bag was gone.

“It’s not just a regular belt,” Roney said. “It is something I have worn for so many hours. It is just part of me.”

She has been in martial arts for nearly 20 years. Roney worked more than six years to earn her first black belt. It’s become her passion. She even opened up her own martial arts school, Crouching Tigers, which reaches almost 1,000 kids now.

“I understand I live downtown and I am happy with all the things that come with living downtown. I would just really like to have that black belt back,” she said.

This theft is personal to her. She’s had the black belt for more than 10 years so she said it won’t be the same to use another one.

“It has all of my memories, blood sweat and tears in it, and I would love to see it again,” she said.

Roney said she reported the break-in to police. The thief also took an Ipad that was inside the backpack but all she wants back are memories that can’t be replaced.

If you know any information about where her black belt is, Roney is asking you to email her at olivia@crouchingtigers.com.