IN Focus: Panelists discuss Bosma controversy, this week’s top stories

October 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the IndyStar's bombshell report involving House Speaker Brian Bosma?

In the video above, we discuss the claims of intimidation involving an alleged sexual encounter from the 1990's, and the potential impact at the Statehouse, discussing the accusations with IndyStar reporter Tony Cook and with our IN Focus panelists.

Our panelists also discuss the latest news on the race for Senate, including VP Mike Pence and former VP Joe Biden's visit to Indiana, and Pence's new ad blasting Sen. Joe Donnelly.

 

