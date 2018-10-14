IN Focus: Downtown plaza named for former mayor, senator

INDIANAPOLIS - He served as mayor of Indianapolis, and later served Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

And now, Richard Lugar’s name has been permanently affixed to one of the city’s newest destinations.

This past week, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett presided over the official dedication of the new City-County building plaza, now named the ‘Richard G. Lugar Plaza.’

"I love this great city," said Lugar. "I love the people who are part of the history and present of this great city."

"The renaissance of Indianapolis really started when Richard Lugar became the mayor of Indianapolis," said former mayor Greg Ballard.

Last year marked fifty years since Lugar was elected mayor of Indianapolis. He lost his seat in the Senate after he was defeated in the Republican primary in 2012.

