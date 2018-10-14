INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD officers showed off their fashion Saturday to benefit the "Shop with a Cop" program, which allows children to spend the day shopping with a police officer during the holidays. Local teen Dujuan Jones organized the event. The program has raised $50,000 in two years.
IMPD fashion show benefits “Shop with a Cop”
