Family, police looking for man last seen at east side motel in September

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Family and authorities in Indianapolis are looking for a missing man last seen in September.

Family says Dominique Jackson, 28, was last seen at the Motor 8 Inn, located in the 3700 Shadeland Ave., on Tuesday, September 25.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, black shoes and a gray hoodie. Jackson is 5’8″ and 220 lbs.

If you know where he is or any information on his disappearance, please contact IMPD at 317-327-3424.