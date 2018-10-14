× AG files complaints against 3 Indiana nurses after drugs diverted

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana attorney general’s office has accused three nurses of diverting prescription drugs or medication from their workplaces.

The Palladium-Item reports Sunday that administrative complaints have been filed against the nurses and that disciplinary action is being sought against their licenses.

A complaint says one nurse from Richmond changed employment five times in just over two years while under investigation for diverting drugs.

A nurse from New Castle refused to answer questions about missing narcotics and was fired from a nursing home. She also was fired by another nursing home after dozens of opioid tablets failed to go to the intended patients.

The newspaper reports that a Union City nurse quit her hospital job after being confronted about missing medications.