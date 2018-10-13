Two teens shot in cell phone exchange

Posted 10:18 pm, October 13, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A cell phone exchange tonight in Castleton ended with two teens shot. The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. after two groups got together for the exchange. The male suspect, who is described as around 20 years old with short dreadlocks, pulled out a gun and shot the two male victims. He is still at-large. The shooting occurred on the 6400 block of 82nd Street. Both victims are in serious but stable condition. EMS transported them to St. Vincent Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information.

