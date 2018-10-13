Teacher who revealed Stephen Miller ate glue in class is suspended

Some found a recent story about White House senior aide Stephen Miller hilarious; others condemn it as “reprehensible.”

The Los Angeles Times reports the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, meanwhile, is trying to figure out exactly what it’s going to do about Nikki Fiske, a longtime teacher in the district who revealed a short but borderline snarky snippet about Miller in the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Fiske, 72, was Miller’s third-grade teacher (there’s a pic of the class at THR), and in addition to spilling that the now-33-year-old Miller was a “loner” and a lot like the Peanuts character Pig-Pen, Fiske called him a “strange dude” who had an odd habit. “I remember he would take a bottle of glue … and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off, and then eat it,” she noted in the article.

The school district isn’t happy about these revelations, however, saying that “the release [of this information] may not have complied with applicable laws and district policies,” per a district rep.

Heavy.com notes that even people who don’t like Miller or the Trump administration are criticizing Fiske on Facebook for lacking professionalism. “Ms. Fiske, I come from a family of teachers,” one commenter writes. “They would rarely, if ever, discuss their students with family members, much less the national media. … I have far greater concerns with you as an educator than I do with the fact that Stephen Miller ate glue off his arm in the third grade.”

The district has suspended Fiske for now and placed her on “home assignment” while determining what, if any, steps to take next.

