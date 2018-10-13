Purdue University awards $220,000 to president for hitting goals

Mitch Daniels

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University says trustees have approved $220,000 for President Mitch Daniels for meeting goals in fundraising, student success and other areas.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier says the money is in addition to Daniels’ base pay of $430,000, and it raised his overall pay to more than $800,000, including a retention bonus. Trustee Tom Spurgeon says 2018 was “a year of ups and higher ups.”

Spurgeon says Daniels “continually entertains the question, ‘What’s next?'”

Trustees say Purdue raised $452 million from more than 86,000 people in 2017, froze tuition and improved graduation rates.

