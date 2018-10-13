Prince estate to president: Stop using music at rallies

Posted 11:15 am, October 13, 2018, by

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince’s surviving family members are asking President Donald Trump to stop using the late rock star’s music at campaign rallies.

Prince’s “Purple Rain” has frequently been on Trump’s playlist at recent rallies, including last week in Southaven, Mississippi.

Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker tweeted the estate’s opposition to use of any Prince music by Trump. A spokeswoman for the estate confirmed Friday that a request had been made to discontinue using it.

A White House spokeswoman referred questions to the Trump campaign, which didn’t immediately respond.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.