Midwest Food Bank hosts inaugural Kind Harvest event to help feed hungry Hoosiers

Posted 1:52 pm, October 13, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Midwest Food Bank is helping fight hunger in the Hoosier state! Working as the second largest food bank in Indiana, the help feed 90,000 hungry Hoosiers every month in 72 counties across Indiana.

There are over one million Indiana residents who are food insecure, and that number includes 300,000 children.

This evening, Hoosiers are helping the Midwest Food Bank keep their pantries stocked by attending the inaugural Kind Harvest fundraising event.

Those attending will receive a meal with local ingredients and a focus on “farm to table.” But one person at the table will not get a plate of food as a demonstration to help everyone understand what it feels like for the millions of hungry Hoosiers every single day.

The Midwest Food Bank is hoping to raise $100,000 during the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.