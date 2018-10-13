× Midwest Food Bank hosts inaugural Kind Harvest event to help feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Midwest Food Bank is helping fight hunger in the Hoosier state! Working as the second largest food bank in Indiana, the help feed 90,000 hungry Hoosiers every month in 72 counties across Indiana.

There are over one million Indiana residents who are food insecure, and that number includes 300,000 children.

This evening, Hoosiers are helping the Midwest Food Bank keep their pantries stocked by attending the inaugural Kind Harvest fundraising event.

Those attending will receive a meal with local ingredients and a focus on “farm to table.” But one person at the table will not get a plate of food as a demonstration to help everyone understand what it feels like for the millions of hungry Hoosiers every single day.

The Midwest Food Bank is hoping to raise $100,000 during the event.