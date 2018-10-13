LIVE STREAM: Vice President Pence kicking off Indiana GOP rally downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is continuing his campaign trail in support of Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.

He’s in town to kick off the Indiana Republicans’ Right Track Results Statewide Tour.

The following are also expected to speak:

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

U.S. Senate nominee Mike Braun.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence rallied GOP activists at a fundraising dinner with Braun and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in Indianapolis.

At the same time, former VP Joe Biden was up in Hammond on the campaign trail for Democratic Senate candidate Joe Donnelly.