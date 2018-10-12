Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Muncie man who may require medical assistance

Posted 3:39 pm, October 12, 2018, by

Carl M. Gravitt (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Muncie man believed to be in extreme danger.

Indiana State Police say 69-year-old Carl M. Gravitt was last seen in Muncie at about 10:30 a.m. Friday and he may require medical assistance.

Gravitt is described as being 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gravitt is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.