Police issue Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old from Vermillion County

Posted 9:06 am, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15AM, October 12, 2018

Bryier Clark Fauquher

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for a 6-year-old missing from his Vermillion County home since Wednesday.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department declared a statewide Silver Alert for Bryier Clark Fauquher.

He is a white male, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 67 pounds, and he has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. in Clinton, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Fauquher, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.

