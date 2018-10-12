Pacers player Victor Oladipo endorses Joe Donnelly for U.S. Senate at Hammond rally

Posted 7:16 pm, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 08:16PM, October 12, 2018

HAMMOND, Ind. – Victor Oladipo announced his endorsement for Joe Donnelly in Indiana’s U.S. Senate race Friday evening.

The Indiana Pacers star made the announcement during a surprise appearance at a rally in Hammond, alongside the Democratic senator and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Although Oladipo is from Maryland, he said during his speech that he considers everyone in the Hoosier State his “adopted family,” because they believed in him when no one else did. Before playing with the Pacers, he played at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Oladipo went on to say he was “humbled” to speak in front of the crowd and he also says he's excited for the Pacers season to start next week.

The NBA All-Star closed his speech by telling the crowd “Vote Donnelly.”

Oladipo's endorsement came the same night as a GOP fundraising dinner in Indianapolis, where Vice President Mike Pence expressed his support for other Republicans running in Indiana, including Donnelly's opponent, Mike Braun.

