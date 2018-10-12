× Once again, Colts shorthanded heading to Jets; Anthony Castonzo, Marlon Mack expected to return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A couple of players are returning, but the Indianapolis Colts remain a shorthanded outfit for Sunday’s road test with the New York Jets.

Six players have been ruled out, including Matthias Farley. The valued backup safety was placed on the injured reserve list Friday. The nature of his injury wasn’t revealed, but Farley missed practice this week while dealing with wrist, shoulder and groin issues. He was unable to finish last Thursday’s game at New England with a reported hamstring injury.

The other five who are out: wideout T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), safety Clayton Geathers (neck/concussion), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring) and offensive tackle Denzelle Good (not injury related).

Despite the long list of absentees, there was positive news on the medical front.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and running back Marlon Mack are expected to be in the starting lineup against the Jets. Castonzo has missed the first five games with a hamstring injury while a similar injury has limited Mack to one game and 18 offensive plays.

“I think it’ll be a good boost and yes, they should be ready to go barring any crazy thing happening,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “Obviously two really good players. Looking forward to getting them back in the starting lineup.’’

Also, center Ryan Kelly returned to practice Friday for this first time this week and expects to play. He’s dealing with an injury to his right calf.

“I feel pretty good,’’ he said. “It’s not like it affects me every day walking; it’s a little bit different muscle. But I feel pretty confident. We gave it a rest. After the (Patriots) game, I couldn’t walk on it.’’

After injuring his calf against the Patriots, Kelly finished the game with an arch in his shoe and a sleeve on the calf.

“At that point we were just passing so I pretty much just sat on the bull rush the entire game,’’ he said.

Missing practice, Kelly added, “is really tough. I haven’t practiced since last Tuesday. It feels a little weird, but it felt good to be back out there.

“Being in the training room is no fun.’’

Reich refused to dwell on the injuries. He was asked when he might actually see the team in its entirety.

“That certainly is a legit question, but we talk about our whole team as the entire roster,’’ he said. “From that perspective as the coach, I see our team as is.

“Guys go down, it’s just the nature of the league that the next man steps up. Now we get some guys healthy for this game and we kind of just keep rolling. They give us a boost.’’

Lineup shuffling, again

The injuries will require the coaching staff to once again adjust starting lineups.

With Castonzo back but Good out, it appeared during the portion of practice open to the media one option on the offensive line is for rookie Braden Smith to remain at right tackle and Mark Glowinski at right guard.

Glowinski has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts – all with Seattle from 2015-17 – but has appeared in just two games this season and been on the field for just 12 offensive snaps.

On defense, the absence of Geathers and Farley might mean Mike Mitchell starts at safety. He was signed Tuesday.

You can Mike Chappell on Twitter, @mchappell51