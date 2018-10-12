Noblesville father, school board candidate hospitalized after 10-foot fall on vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A Noblesville school board candidate is in the hospital after falling off a ledge while on vacation in Cancun.

Brian Durm dropped roughly ten feet causing severe damage to his head. The fall lead to brain bleeding, a broken wrist, bruised lung, and injured vertebrae.

His family didn't have travel insurance, so it cost them $6,500 dollars just get MedEvac him back to Indy. A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family with medical costs. They have raised $7,500 in 24-hours.

“They have a weeks worth of hospital bills down there. They have the MedEvac flight," Durm's friend and coworker Josh Stegemoller said, “We hope the donations keep coming in get the family back on their feet.”

Travel agents recommend that people get travel insurance. Costs are usually quite low, with pricing depending on the cost of travel and the age of the person.

“It can be as low as $200," said travel agent Alex Kutin with Travel Leaders, “Even if you cross the boarder into Canada, and drive over, your insurance is really stopped.”

All medical costs overseas are out of pocket without insurance.

Durm is at Methodist Hospital, and is responsive. Doctors are keeping him unconscious, while waking him up periodically to test his pain levels. Stegemoller said he is starting to breath on his own.