Man injured in Friday morning hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was injured after a truck hit him and left the scene on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to East 34th Street and North Denny Street.

Witnesses said a man stepped off a curb and a pickup truck hit him, sending him flying several feet. The truck was a red Ford F-150 with tinted windows.

Witnesses said the truck never stopped and just kept going. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.