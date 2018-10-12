× Lapel mom battling breast cancer among women selected for Colts’ ‘Pamper Her Pink’ event

FISHERS, Ind. — Hannah Ryall is seeing light at the end of the tunnel in her breast cancer battle.

“Definitely in the home stretch,” she explained. “It has been quite a journey–a whirlwind but a good journey.”

Hannah juggled her full-time job running the front office of the St. Vincent Infusion Center in Fishers while also getting chemo treatments there.

“My own nurses caring for me that I work alongside every day. It wasn’t just my battle. It was their battle as well.”

After caring for patients through treatments at the center past five years, Hannah now relates to them.

“I can give them tips that worked for me and I can really feel their empathy and uplift them and say, ‘This is a hard fight, but you can do it.’”

At just 39 years old, the diagnosis came as a shock.

“I had actually been out running that morning, it was Mother’s Day and I was about to jump in the shower and I glanced and happened to see this little a shadow and tried to figure out, so I did a self-exam.”

She quickly began treatment to tackle the aggressive, stage two breast cancer. Not long after that, she started losing her hair.

“It was my kiddos, my little girls that were like, ‘Mom, you’re okay it doesn’t change who you are,’” Hannah explained. “To hear that from a 9-year-old and 12-year-old, that made me a proud mama.”

Being alongside her through those months of treatment, Hannah’s coworker, Sandy, nominated her for the day of pampering with the Colts.

“Being a parent and being a mom and running kids everywhere and working full-time and then doing all my treatments there was not any time for me specifically.”

And after completing her treatment less than a month ago, being one of 10 honorees chosen for the “Pamper Her Pink” program was extra reason to celebrate.

“Oh, I was jumping for joy,” Hannah said with a laugh. “I have always been a huge Colts fan. It is going to be nice, relaxing and it’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”

This marks the seventh year for the team has hosted the program, which includes spa services from Tyler Mason Salon & Spa and Sun Tan City followed by dinner downtown at Harry & Izzy’s.