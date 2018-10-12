LIVESTREAM: VP Pence in Indy to support Braun; former VP Biden in Hammond to help Donnelly

Indianapolis attorney confirmed as federal judge

Posted 6:17 pm, October 12, 2018, by

J.P. Hanlon (Photo courtesy of Faegre Baker Daniels)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis attorney is set to become the newest judge for a federal court district that’s been in a judicial emergency for years.

The U.S. Senate confirmed J.P. Hanlon as a federal judge Thursday for the Southern District of Indiana. He’s currently a partner in the Indianapolis office of Faegre Baker Daniels LLP.

Hanlon will join Indiana’s Southern District, which declared a judicial emergency after a longtime judge took senior status in 2014, creating a heavy caseload.

Between June 2016 and June 2017, the district was the nation’s second-most overworked court, with 915 filings per judgeship.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young says Hanlon, who was nominated in April, can now “get to work addressing the court’s judicial emergency.”

The district has courts in Indianapolis, Evansville, Terre Haute and New Albany.

