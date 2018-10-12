× IMPD investigates after person struck, killed on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed on Indy’s west side Friday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 7800 block of West Washington Street near Hoffman Road, right by the airport.

Police tell us this was a fatal accident. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is the fifth person struck since Tuesday, October 2 in Marion County, and it’s the fourth fatality.