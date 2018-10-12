Hoosier Chef heading to Florida panhandle with Mercy Chefs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – A Hoosier chef will be going to the Florida panhandle to help evacuees of Hurricane Michael. Ty Hunt is deploying with Mercy Chefs, an organization that serves hot meals to thousands after disasters.

Roughly one million people are without power after Hurricane Michael. A hot meal is also sometimes hard to come by as evacuees and volunteers deal with the storm’s aftermath. So, Mercy Chefs sets up kitchens to provide professionally prepared, restaurant quality meals for victims, volunteers and first responders.

This will be Hunt’s 6th deployment. He started working with the organization after the tornadoes in Henryville, Indiana six years ago. Last year, he helped thousands displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

“The updates we are getting from Florida, it looks very much like Rockport, Texas last year following Hurricane Harvey,” said Hunt. “Destruction is massive. The recovery time is going to be extended for sure.”

Hunt said Mercy Chefs still has teams in the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence slammed the coast line last month. He felt this service was a perfect fit since he has been cooking for 20 years.

“Using the skills that the Lord had given me to just go feed people and help them in a time of need.,” he said.

He said they will serve hot meals to roughly 5,000 people a day. They typically work twelve hours a day.

“A hot meal goes a long way to help with their energy and with their outlook on how things are going to go,” Hunt said.

Hunt plans to leave on Monday and will be there for a week. Each meal costs about $3. If you would like to help, you can find that information here.