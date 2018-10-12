Cold Friday AM with rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This gorgeous sunrise brought to you by the approaching weather-maker. Red sky in the morning, sailor take warning. Grab a coat! This is the coldest morning since April! Also take a long you umbrella because rain arrives later. The high will only be around 51 so you'll need a jacket all day. Light rain slides in for the early afternoon. By 2pm areas west will start to get rain. Rain will reach Indianapolis between 3-4pm. Light rain on and off Friday afternoon and evening. Looks like a great Friday night for pizza and a movie. Colts at Jets this Sunday! It will be chilly but at least DRY! Temperatures will be stuck below average all week long! We really should be in the mid to upper 60s this time of the year.