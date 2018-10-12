Police issue Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old from Vermillion County

Cold Friday AM with rain on the way

Posted 8:13 am, October 12, 2018, by

This gorgeous sunrise brought to you by the approaching weather-maker.  Red sky in the morning, sailor take warning.Grab a coat!  This is the coldest morning since April!  Also take a long you umbrella because rain arrives later. The high will only be around 51 so you'll need a jacket all day.   Light rain slides in for the early afternoon. By 2pm areas west will start to get rain.  Rain will reach Indianapolis between 3-4pm.  Light rain on and off Friday afternoon and evening.  Looks like a great Friday night for pizza and a movie.Colts at Jets this Sunday!  It will be chilly but at least DRY! Temperatures will be stuck below average all week long!  We really should be in the mid to upper 60s this time of the year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.