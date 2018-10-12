Braun, Donnelly enlist help from VP Pence, former VP Biden in Senate race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s Senate candidates are bringing in some help in their effort to win the state’s hotly contested seat.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is turning to former Vice President Joe Biden for a Friday night campaign stop in Hammond, located in the northwestern part of the state.

Donnelly is running in a bitterly contested race to keep his seat. He faces Republican upstart Mike Braun, the businessman who won Indiana’s Republican primary.

Braun, for his part, will lean on Vice President Mike Pence, who will appear for a fundraising dinner in Indianapolis to show his support for Braun’s campaign.

CBS4 will have live coverage on-air and online of both events.