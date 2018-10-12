Construction crews find bodies of 11 infants in shuttered Detroit funeral home

Posted 9:59 pm, October 12, 2018, by

DETROIT – Construction workers found the bodies of 11 infants inside a defunct Detroit funeral home Friday, police say.

The crew was working on the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city’s east side when they found the bodies just before 5:30 p.m., according to The Detroit News.

Police say the bodies had been hidden in the ceiling of the Mack Avenue business – eight inside a cardboard box and three others in individual bags inside a casket.

In late April of 2018, state inspectors ordered the funeral home to close after finding “deplorable” conditions that included moldy, unrefrigerated bodies in various states of decomposition, according to MLive.com.

Michigan State Police and the Wayne County Medical examiners responded to the former funeral home Friday.

A police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.