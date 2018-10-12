× Chilly weekend ahead for central Indiana

After a warm start to the workweek, a fall-like feeling has moved in. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees overnight and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern third of the state.

A cold front brought a few showers Friday night and will leave cooler air behind for the weekend.

We’ll also have some chilly mornings over the weekend and scattered light frost is possible in outlying areas.

Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday. After a dry weekend we’ll have a chance for rain Sunday night through Monday.

We have gone from summer to fall over the past five days.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern third of the state.

Low will be in the 30s overnight.

We’ll have a dry day for Homecoming in Bloomington.

Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow.

Highs will be near 60 on Sunday.

Rain will develop Sunday night.