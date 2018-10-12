Chilly weekend ahead for central Indiana

Posted 4:23 pm, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, October 12, 2018

After a warm start to the workweek, a fall-like feeling has moved in. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees overnight and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern third of the state.

A cold front brought a few showers Friday night and will leave cooler air behind for the weekend.

We’ll also have some chilly mornings over the weekend and scattered light frost is possible in outlying areas.

Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s on Sunday. After a dry weekend we’ll have a chance for rain Sunday night through Monday.

We have gone from summer to fall over the past five days.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern third of the state.

Low will be in the 30s overnight.

We’ll have a dry day for Homecoming in Bloomington.

Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow.

Highs will be near 60 on Sunday.

Rain will develop Sunday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.