Whether you like grilled cheese, apples, haunted hayrides or lederhosen, there’s a festival for everyone this weekend in Central Indiana

Heartland International Film Festival

Indiana’s largest and longest-running film festival will celebrate its 27th anniversary this October across Indianapolis! Since the inaugural Festival in 1992, Heartland has grown from a 4-day event with less than 20 films to an 11-day celebration featuring more than 200 independent films. This years festival runs October11-21 with showings taking place at various locations.

Indy Mega Adoption Event

Indiana State Fairgrounds

This Indy Mega pet adoption event is back! This weekend (Oct 13-14) the public is invited to come to the Indiana State Fairgrounds where rescue groups will bring over 1000 fantastic dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and sizes for you to meet. And if you fall in love, you’ll adopt through the rescue group that brought them. Adoption fees are just $30. All animals are already fixed and micro-chipped AND you’ll take your new family member home with you that day, too. The event is FREE (parking at the fairgrounds is $5)

Indy Grilled Cheese Festival

Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza

The Indy Grilled Cheese Festival is an event showing off your favorite childhood food – Grilled Cheese! The 21+ festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at Pan Am Plaza. It will feature live music, cold drinks, games, bars and all of the grilled cheese you can eat! Eating contests your thing? Well, you’re in luck! There will be a Grilled Cheese eating contest at during the event. You’ll also be able to cast your vote to help decide who has the Best Grilled Cheese in Indy! Tickets start at $20

10th Annual Germanfest

Athenaeum

Discover Your Inner-German and party at the Athenaeum this Saturday from 12-8 pm at the 10th Annual Germanfest! All proceeds from this event benefit the maintenance and care of the Historic Athenaeum. Celebrate German-American Day with this unique family event. The event will include activities like wiener dog races, a strongman contest, live music on TWO stages, food and beer, shopping and even a yodeling contest!

Headless Horseman Festival

Conner Prairie

The much-loved Headless Horseman festival kicks off this weekend at Conner Prairie! The event will occur each weekend in October until Halloween (Oct 11-14, 18-21, 25-28). Take a trip on the haunted hayride where you’ll get chased down by the Headless Horseman! Or explore the corn maze, which features 3 paths– a small maze for younger guests, a long maze for teens and adults, and new this year a spooky maze ready made with lots of tricks and surprises.

Indy Fuel Opening Weekend

Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum

The Indy Fuel drops the puck to kick off their 2018-2019 season this weekend vs the Ft. Wayne Komets. All fans in attendance will receive a Fuel 5th anniversary season rally towel courtesy of IBEW Local #481.

Heartland Apple Festival

Beasley’s Orchard

This is the final weekend for the 31st annual Heartland Apple Festival at Beasley’s Orchard in Danville! 31st annual Heartland Apple Festival at Beasley’s Orchard. Come join the fun this Saturday-Sunday from 10am-6pm. Beginning in 1986, the Heartland Apple Festival has become a family tradition, drawing approximately 10,000 attendees each weekend. Attractions include live music entertainment, the Barnyard Bonanza family fun area, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple cannons, pony rides a fun and challenging corn maze, wine tastings featuring Indiana Wineries, a wide array of delicious food, and high quality arts and crafts vendors!

