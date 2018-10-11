Wall Street slumps for second straight day, Dow dives 545 points

Posted 4:16 pm, October 11, 2018, by

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW YORK– Stocks are slumping for a second straight day as the market endures its most volatile stretch since February.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 545 points, or 2.1 percent, to 25,052.83 and the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 57 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,728.37. Both indexes have fallen more than 5 percent the past two days.

This marks the sixth straight day of losses for the market, which has been rattled by rising interest rates, signs of a slowdown in the global economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

All of those factors could threaten the impressive profits Corporate America has been reporting this year.

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were lower, with banks and energy stocks the hardest hit.

The Nasdaq fell 92 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,329.06. The Russell 2000 dropped 25 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,550.25.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.