× The first Frost Advisory of the season for central Indiana

After a warm start to October, a Fall-like feeling has moved in. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees overnight and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern third of the state.

A cold front will bring a few showers Friday afternoon through Friday night. Rainfall amounts will be light and less than a quarter inch of rain can be expected.

This front will bring more cool air. Highs will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday, and in the 60s on Sunday.

We’ll also have some chilly mornings over the weekend and scattered light is possible in outlying areas.

The remnants of Michael have soaked the southeastern U.S. and will move into the Atlantic Ocean by Friday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northern third of the state.

Low will be in the 30s and 40s overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow.

We’ll have dry start to Friday.

Rain will move in Friday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Friday evening.

Not much rain will fall Friday.

This will be a chilly weekend.

Rain will develop Sunday.

Rain is likely for Monday.