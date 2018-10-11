Puppies found in box on side of highway taken in by local foster family

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At less than six weeks old, a group of puppies were left in a box on the side of a highway to fend for themselves.

Luckily, a Good Samaritan brought them into a Greenwood shelter called Tails and Trails Rescue.

The shelter quickly reached out to a foster family to take them in until they were old enough to be adopted and Penni Moulder stepped up.

Since the dogs don’t have a mother, Moulder set them up with goat’s milk, much of which comes from local farmers. Moulder says she’s likely to have enough milk to get them through until their eight weeks old, which is when they can go to a loving home.

“They’re homeless, they’re motherless, and they’re going to get a great start in my home and at the rescue,” said Moulder. “They’re going to be very well socialized and played with until someone gets to do that themselves.”

When the dogs turn six weeks old, shelter officials say they they’ll start interviewing potential owners. If you’re looking for a new family member, you can apply at Tales and Trails’ website.